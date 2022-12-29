Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

A Nigerian lady has disclosed what became of a new 500 naira note after it was mistakenly washed.

She claimed that her sister washed the newly created note after forgetting it was there and subsequently discovered the cash to be completely bleached.

The person going by the handle Chinazo tweeted a picture of the faded message that had caused some alarm.

She wrote; “So my sis forgot the new currency in her pocket and washed it, this is what it turned out to! If rain drenches you and this money is your only hope, you’d be stranded!”

See the post:

So my sis forgot the new currency in her pocket and washed it, this is what it turned out to! If rain drenches you and this money is your only hope, you'd be stranded! pic.twitter.com/zebTFqDtKs — CHINAZO (@Fluffy_Naz) December 28, 2022

One Twitter user identified as @RareMitchel wrote; I don’t wantu accuse you of telling a lie but it has to be… U lying

But she responded to the user; Get one, wash it and then come back to your reply.