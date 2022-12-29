TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has disclosed what became of a new 500 naira note after it was mistakenly washed.

She claimed that her sister washed the newly created note after forgetting it was there and subsequently discovered the cash to be completely bleached.

The person going by the handle Chinazo tweeted a picture of the faded message that had caused some alarm.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout…

Lady shares her astonishing one-year transformation

She wrote; “So my sis forgot the new currency in her pocket and washed it, this is what it turned out to! If rain drenches you and this money is your only hope, you’d be stranded!”

See the post:

One Twitter user identified as @RareMitchel wrote; I don’t wantu accuse you of telling a lie but it has to be… U lying

But she responded to the user; Get one, wash it and then come back to your reply.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout despite not wearing…

Basketmouth deletes divorce announcement as wife shuns his divorce letter

Clergymen clash at the altar as they tussle over who will conduct service in…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Nigerian man falls for pump…

VIDEO: Pastors exchange words over who to lead congregation

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More