TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

Lady shows off love letter she found in her little brother’s possession (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A secondary school boy was recently punished by his big sister after she found a love letter from his girlfriend, Precious.

The surprised sister interrogated him about his relationship with Precious and he confirmed they have been dating for 6 months.

She further went on to ask if precious is beautiful and endowed, which he responded positively to.

READ ALSO

Davido gets caught by his fans in Amsterdam as he does the…

#BBNReunion: “He told me he was single” – Lady allegedly…

This post triggered so many hilarious comments from netizens;

@user83933868545821 said: “Mad o😂😂😂😂 am I the only one that pauses it to read the letter???😂💔.”

@Rodn3y junior wrote: “He knows what is yansh and bobby… at that age, I don’t know what was called dat ooo🤣🤣.”

@iwunnakennethnwac said: “SOMTO WED PRECIOUS 😅.”

@Shyamira wrote: “If you are done reading, tear it. Lmao 😂😂.”

@smiliana said: “😂😂 The guy relationship lasted past some people’s own ooh 😂😂 6 months.”

@Kosisochukwu replied: “6 months??
But in the later it said.. “because we just start dating”.

@Victor Chuckwuebuka said: “Omo I’m in ss1 and I also have a babe my mum knows but my dad was shouting and I told him to live his life so I can live mine.”

@gabbie💖 added: “Precious has done it again.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWmX4jf/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shows off love letter she found in her little brother’s possession…

“He’s a really good person” – Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ifeoma reveals

“This might be my last video on Earth” – Lady shares sad post…

“Someone wants me to suffer and die” – Lady cries out after…

I never knew my dad was rich – Davido spills

Hawks attack Nigerian made drone during test flight (Video)

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More