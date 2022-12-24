Lady shows off love letter she found in her little brother’s possession (Video)

A secondary school boy was recently punished by his big sister after she found a love letter from his girlfriend, Precious.

The surprised sister interrogated him about his relationship with Precious and he confirmed they have been dating for 6 months.

She further went on to ask if precious is beautiful and endowed, which he responded positively to.

This post triggered so many hilarious comments from netizens;

@user83933868545821 said: “Mad o😂😂😂😂 am I the only one that pauses it to read the letter???😂💔.”

@Rodn3y junior wrote: “He knows what is yansh and bobby… at that age, I don’t know what was called dat ooo🤣🤣.”

@iwunnakennethnwac said: “SOMTO WED PRECIOUS 😅.”

@Shyamira wrote: “If you are done reading, tear it. Lmao 😂😂.”

@smiliana said: “😂😂 The guy relationship lasted past some people’s own ooh 😂😂 6 months.”

@Kosisochukwu replied: “6 months??

But in the later it said.. “because we just start dating”.

@Victor Chuckwuebuka said: “Omo I’m in ss1 and I also have a babe my mum knows but my dad was shouting and I told him to live his life so I can live mine.”

@gabbie💖 added: “Precious has done it again.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWmX4jf/