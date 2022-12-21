Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she had an abortion for him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman has been left feeling devastated after coming across wedding photos online of a guy she had assumed was her boyfriend, same month she had an abortion for him.

The woman had three abortions for the man in a single year, according to the Twitter user @A Blackwoman who relayed the account.

She also revealed that the woman the man dumped let him stay in her home and supported him while he was jobless till he found another.

The Twitter user tweeted;

“Aborted for a man three times in one year, the last one in November. He asked you to abort again promising that he has plans to marry you by November same month he got hitched with another babe traditionally you allowed him stay in your house and provided for him the whole time when he didn’t have a job until he did.

Now traditional and white wedding pictures of him and another girl is flying everywhere even though you are still very much in a relationship with him.. How do these things even happen?

Just take 23 hours a day to fear men, the remaining 1 hour use it to fear their fathers”.

