Lady’s wig catches fire while dancing with birthday cake (Video)

A young lady’s joyous birthday celebration quickly turned into a fire accident after her wig caught fire from the candles on the cake she was holding.

The young lady who turned a new age had received a cake from her family and friends.



When she lit the candles on the cake, she began dancing around with it, till her wig accidentally caught fire from the candles.

When the burning heat began to get to her, that was when she realized that her head was on fire, and her friends who had noticed rushed to put it off.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below:

ichie_agu1: “The person recording it na her enemy you can’t tell me otherwise cuz he/she was didn’t even bother tell her until someone else started screaming”

trechkid_sog1: “Make she Dey play”

kemz_kemzy: “What happened to small candles for cakes”

queenofdsun: “Jesus so no one noticed on time. Hope she’s okay sir”

hypedteens0: “It’s done”

franniefabulous: “She didn’t even fling the cake the moment she realized, coordinated queen”