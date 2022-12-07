“Leave our girls alone” – Ugandan singer pleads with Nigerian men (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ben, a media celebrity and artist from Uganda, has passionately appealed to his male counterparts in Nigeria.

He pleaded with Nigerian men residing in Uganda to pursue women from other nations instead of their own girls.

Ben bemoaned the fact that men are always stealing Ugandan women and that it has now become a matter of public concern.

The young man made a threat to inform Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni of the situation so that he may use his authority to stop Nigerian men.

Watch the video below:

The video has stirred mix reactions;

damiilaaree; I Hope our women can see how valuable we are 😂!

thenkechinnaji; Dis one no just get problem at all. See wetin Dey bother am😮‍💨🤣

sanchi_oyez; Is he reciting a poem?

