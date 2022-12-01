“Life without my mum has been so difficult” – Bobrisky cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju has taken to Instagram to mourn his late mother again.

According to Bobrisky, the memory of her weakens him and all he does is to trust God for strength as he misses her greatly.

He also reminisced on times his mother would tell him, “I have a feeling you’ll be rich” and shared how he wished she saw that her hunch came true.

In his words:

“Life without mum has been so difficult, every morning I keep trusting God to keep strengthening me because you were my companion. I remember when you told me back then you have the feeling I am going to be so rich. Mama, your baby is making money now you aren’t here.”

See post below:

