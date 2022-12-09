TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu…

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A little girl was captured with the tiniest of braids, long eyelashes and fixed nails during her school’s ceremony day.

The video got tongues wagging on social media as many lamented that she must have cried so much to look that way.

Netizens also insisted that it wasn’t the little girl’s first time since she appeared like a natural while carrying the artificials.

READ ALSO

Emotional moment little girl visited her father’s…

“Daddy where’s mama?” – Little girl…

@promise681 said, “and u can see she is used to those lashes and nails 😂.”

@matshepomash said, “😂😂 chances are she cried for those things.”

@smangaliso99 said, “The principal of the crèche should have not allowed such nonsense 😭😹😹Di babymama dina le stress.”

@palinyc said, “😂😂when you want to prove to the baby D that you can take care of the child.”

@riazee2013 said, “Wait until this video starts trending again after 10 years sometimes we do things forgetting what it will do to them in the near future.”

@royaltouchmassagecenter said, “some parents are just irresponsible…”

Watch video below:

@baatsebawinnie

ijoh aowa batswadi le ya ka kudu 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

♬ original sound – user2982522849048

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

You can’t sing, it’s paid promotion that helps you – Portable blasts Wizkid

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

“I said yes” – Pregnant lady goes crazy as lover finally…

D’banj released from ICPC custody, 72 hours after arrest

“2022 has been the most challenging” – Wizkid’s…

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

VIDEO: Singer Davido arrives Qatar with customized blanket of Ifeanyi’s face…

“We ended up falling in love” – Ashmusy tease as she shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More