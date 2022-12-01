“Make una come learn how to sing real music from me” – Portable summons Rugger, BNXN as he rubbishes their songs (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial street hop singer, Portable has told budding musicians, Ruger and BNXN to come and learn how to sing real music from him.

The singer who has been making waves in the music industry after releasing his hit track ‘Zazoo’ took to social media to lambaste artists who aren’t singing good music.

According to him, Ruger and BNXN are always in the habit of singing about women.

He wondered whether they both ever think of singing a worship song for their fans.

In other news, Nigerian comedian, Obotuke Timothy better known as Sir Balo is currently holding his traditional wedding in Benin City, Edo State.

Sir Balo was captured sometime in June 2022, asking the love of his life to marry him, and she said ‘yes.’

Today, December 1, 2022, the comedian was photographed with his groomsmen in Benini City, where he traditionally asks his bride to become his wife.

