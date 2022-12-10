TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you –…

Man abandons girlfriend in labour room after finding out he’s not baby’s biological dad

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man recently dumped his longtime girlfriend, Sarah, in the labour room after finding out that the child doesn’t belong to him.

According to him, he had discovered that the baby wasn’t his when she was six months gone.

Sarah’s boyfriend who shared the story said he and Sarah had been trying to have a baby without success until she fell pregnant suddenly, but he didn’t question it.

READ ALSO

Stop calling me a small girl – Nigeria’s Got…

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me…

He was happy to the point of planning to propose on the delivery day.

Read full story below:

“My girlfriend just gave birth to our first child. I know I’m not the biological father and I revealed I knew as soon as she gave birth.

I’ll try to keep this short because l’m planning to go to a bar soon.

I found out when she was about 6 months along.

The guy (Bryan) approached me at my work. “Are you Sarah’s boyfriend?” I said yeah and ask what he wanted. He said he was sorry that he had slept with her and swore he didn’t know that she was with someone (I don’t believe that).

He then pulled out his phone to show the texts between them. They had been sleeping together or “linking up” for at least a year. Then she found out she was pregnant and they came to an agreement to just pretend the baby was mine. In return, she wouldn’t lose her perfect life and he wouldn’t be responsible for a baby.

I knew it was weird. We had been having problems trying for a baby and all of a sudden she got pregnant so easily. But he explained that he had been thinking about it and he recently became a Christian. He said that he couldn’t live his life knowing that I was living a lie while his child didn’t know their real father.

So yeah. I told him I’d keep in touch, and to Y say that he said anvthina just vet. I’ve had a lot of time So yeah. I told him I’d keep in touch, and to not say that he said anything just yet. I’ve had a lot of time to think but ultimately I decided to wait until she gave birth. To hurt her in her most vulnerable moment.

I’ll spare the details, but she went into labor, baby was born, and was taken to the NICU to be monitored for a bit. What should’ve been a beautiful moment of me holding my baby, was the most heartbreaking time of my life. Just knowing he was not mine hurt me. Once she was sewn up and comfortable I started packing up my stuff to leave.

She asked where I was going and I just told her.

“I know I’m not baby’s name’s father. You can act all shocked but I know. Just ask Bryan to come, I’m positive he’ll sign the birth certificate” Then I left.

She’s been calling my phone over and over (even sending texts as I type this) and has even gotten her sister to call me a few times.

It was hard pretending these last few months but I think I’m satisfied. I feel really really heartbroken though. I was planning to propose to her on the day our baby was born. I was gonna make her the happiest woman ever. Oh well. Im going to go get shitfaced now.”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little girl arrives graduation ceremony in long artificial eyelashes and nails…

Man devastated after pranking woman he intends to marry only to discover she’s a…

How to make a married man divorce his wife for you – Relationship expert,…

Actress Peggy Ovire reveals her secret to winning Frederick Leonard’s heart

“Somebody is now showing skin” – Moyo Lawal shades Frederick’s wife, Peggy…

Nigerian lady adds Davido to her prayer request at Shiloh (Photo)

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man abandons girlfriend in labour room after finding out he’s not…

Fans express concern for Wizkid following his appearance in recent video

What I told Sammie Okposo before he died – Buchi opens up

Don’t allow any man use handsomeness and riches deceive you, my marriage…

Actress Olaide Oyedeji gifts herself a house ahead of Christmas

Man arrested for killing sugar mummy and fleeing with her car

VIDEO: MC Oluomo’s ex, Ehi Ogbebor exposes maid for hacking her safe and carting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More