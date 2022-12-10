Man arrested for killing sugar mummy and fleeing with her car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Osuagwu Chidubem has been arrested by detectives for allegedly killing an older woman, Amarachi Chukwu, with whom he had a love affair with.

Osuagwu allegedly murdered Amarachi Chukwu in her residence at Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu on November 1.

The suspect was caught on November 8 at Nekede Owerri. This was when he was trying to sell the deceased’s Toyota Corolla car.

He was arrested by The detectives serving in the Homicide section of the State CID Enugu and are now working with Police operatives in Imo state command.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said an investigation by the police unveiled that the suspect and had cohorts and they had collectively conspired in the morning hours of November 1 and went to the house of the victim, attempted to make away with her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

‘Upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside of the house and made away with the car.

Her decomposing remains was, however, found in the said apartment on November 4, after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment. The Operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy”’ Ndukwe said.

The police spokesperson also mentioned that the suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon the conclusion of its investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till the further hearing of the case.

