Man blasts close friends after realising money sprayed on him during birthday party wasn’t up to N10k (Video)

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to blast all his friends who were in attendance during his birthday party.

He was furious that despite their large number, they sprayed him the meagre sum of money that did not amount to N10k.

He said he had invited and entertained them ravishly on his birthday, and they ended up spraying money on him which was just N9,450 when counted.

The birthday celebrant discovered this after himself and his family counted the N20 and N50 notes he was sprayed for two hours.

In his defense for blasting his friends, he said he had gotten them Andre, black label, red label and even prepared Ponmo sauce but all was for N9,450, he said furiously.

He then conclusively asked everyone who ate and drank to their satisfaction to contact him and pay him the remaining balance cause according to him, “N9,450 no fit buy Andre“.

Watch video below: