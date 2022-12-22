Man celebrates mom as she graduates from University 20 years after she dropped out to care for him

A man recently celebrated the graduation of his mother, who had left school 20 years prior to take care of him.
Njikah, a Twitter user, stated that his mother, who recently successfully defended her degree, had left school in 2002 to raise him.
He acknowledged the sacrifice made by his mother and declared mothers to be the best.
@Njikah disclosed that his mother received a higher CGPA at graduation than he did.
“Today My Mum Defends her degree after leaving her admission in 2002 just so that I could be educated and have Life
20years later she’s defending her degree
Mother’s are the Best
The Human Form of Sacrificial Lamb ☺️
Respect to all the mother’s out there
Fun fact
She graduates with a Higher CGPA than I did 😂😂😂
Life,” he wrote.
Congratulations Mum💜
Human Resource Manager Certified 😌
My Super Woman ❤️
Sugar Cane provider UmuNwa 🤭
Soo proud of you for all you've Achieved https://t.co/s1CDd753Sr pic.twitter.com/wGz4Fkr5ic
— Njikah 💜 (@CoCoPaPiOfPH) December 21, 2022
