Man complains after ordering burger from Jazzy’s eatery only for it to be delivered by rider and not Ayra Starr)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has expressed his disappointment after ordering Burger from Don Jazzy’s eatery only for it to be delivered by dispatch rider instead of Ayra Starr.

The customer had ordered the snack and expected it to be delivered by the music producer’s signee.

When he saw that the burger had been delivered by a dispatch rider he began questioning the delivery man where Ayra is as that was whom he expected to deliver the burger to him.

He said that the only reason he had agreed to buy a burger at 13,000 naira was because he expected it to be delivered by the “Rush” crooner.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

