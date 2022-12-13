TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Man confused as wife-to-be confesses one month to wedding that she did abortion

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Online opinions have been sought by a Nigerian guy on behalf of a buddy who discovered something surprising a month before his wedding.

He claimed that his friend is considering putting off the wedding, which is scheduled for January 2, 2023, after only learning from his fiancée that she had once had an abortion.

According to reports, the man brought his future bride for a pregnancy test and it was determined that she can still conceive; nevertheless, he is unsure of whether he should continue forward with the marriage arrangements.

He claimed he loves her but is unsure if continuing to marry her after she had an abortion in 2018 is the proper course of action.

The post reads; ”My guy was asking, his wedding is slated for 5th January and his wife to be just told him last week Saturday that she has had an abortion once. She’s a wife material tho, womb is intact too cos they when to a gynecologist to after she made the confession to check and run checks on her. She’s good. But he was asking if I’d still carry on with the marriage if I was in his shoes.

I told him I’ll bring to PSB and screenshot reactions of people. Abeg make PSB people put mouth take help my guy. He said he loves her and nothing has changed, this was something she did since 2018.”

