Man destroys family TV after allegedly staking N1.2m on France to win World Cup (Video)

A Nigerian man placed a sizable wager on the World Cup final match between Argentina and France. When the outcome did not go his way, he became enraged.

He apparently bet N1.2 million that France will win back the championship, but Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste and the Frenchmen drew 3-3 after 120 minutes of play on Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

In the opening 30 minutes, Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead, and in the first half, Angel di Maria added a second.

Though Mbappe scored a late goal to send the match to a penalty shootout, Messi had already scored for Argentina 108 minutes earlier.

In the end, Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

After France’s defeat, a Nigerian guy who had made a sizable wager on the squad lost his cool and shattered the TV.

A contentious conversation between the woman and the man is seen in a video becoming viral on social media. She questioned the football fan’s destruction of their home’s TV.

He bemoaned how much he had wagered and told her not to bother him, but the woman insisted he would be the one to replace the TV.

Watch the video below: