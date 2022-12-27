TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Man finds out after 4 years that his babe got married 2 years into their relationship but continued dating him

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man identified as Frank has been left devastated feeling immense fear of women after what his girlfriend did to him.

He disclosed that while they were still dating, he learned that the female he’s been seeing for four years got married to another man.

The 34-year-old man learned that she had married another man during the second year of their relationship.

READ ALSO

I can’t stop cheating no matter how my boyfriend takes care…

Lady quits school, goes insane after boyfriend she did 6…

Frank claimed he was unaware of all that occurred, but he did note that things altered during that time because she all of a sudden became always busy.

He said that they stopped going out on dates and that she moved to a location far from his home, making it impossible for him to visit her.

She continued to visit him on Fridays, though, and left for church on Sunday morning.

She later revealed to Frank that she had been married for two years, and when he confronted her, she said she had to choose a man who was prepared because he wasn’t talking about marriage.

See the narration below:

“Men are sc^m but women are sc^mmer. I once dated a lady for 4 years not knowing she got married to another guy 2 years into our relationship. I didn’t know because nothing really changed, except that we stopped going on dates because she forms busy all the time.

Another thing that I noticed was that she moved to a new place that was very far from me, I stopped visiting her while she visits me instead.

She’d come to my place on Fridays and leave for church on Sunday morning. When I found out that she was married 2 years into our relationship, I confronted her.

She said she had to because I wasn’t talking about marriage, and she couldn’t tell or break up break up with me because she still wants us to be together. I’m finding it hard to settle down now because I’ve been scared of women since then. I’m traumatized! Fear women!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I thought it was a lie” – Lady reveals what she found out…

Man finds out after 4 years that his babe got married 2 years into their…

Wife goes crazy as husband pays her a surprise visit after being away for months…

Video: I was single for four years before meeting Ivy – Paul Okoye

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Wizkid buys huge Christmas gift for his son, Zion (Video)

Man left speechless after spotting TikTok big girl buying okirika clothes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More