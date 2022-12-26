Man narrates how he cheated with his married ex only for her to take all his properties to her husband

A Nigerian man known as Akin has shared how he caused his ex-girlfriend’s marriage to crash after she played him and stole his property.

He shared his story online, revealing that he began an affair with his ex three months after divorcing his wife of five years.

According to the 37-year-old man, he knew she was married, but that did not deter him from attempting to persuade her to leave her husband for him.

However, in June, Akin traveled to Abuja and gave his married lover the keys to his house in case she wanted to visit in his absence.

To his utmost surprise, he returned to see that she had emptied his house and fled back to her matrimonial home.

He said he saw his properties in his ex-girlfriend’s home when she celebrated her birthday and a mutual friend posted photos n her status.

Akin said his ex posed with her husband in the images and he saw his TV set as well as curtains that used to be in his house hanging.

The man said he then reported their love affair to her husband and sent the proof to him which led to a separation.

In his words; “I was married for 5 years before I got divorced from my wife. Three months later, I started dating one of my exes. Of course, she was married but I didn’t mind because I’ve always wanted to hit since we only dated then without doing.

Two months into our relationship, I started doing everything to get her divorced so she could be mine again. I had to attend to something in Abuja in June, and as usual, I gave her my house keys in case she needed to come while I was away.

My two weeks trip ended only for me to come back home and met my house completely empty. She carried all my belongings and fled. She celebrated her birthday last month and I stumbled upon her pictures on a mutual friend’s status. She posed with her husband and children with my TV and my curtains behind them. I found her husband’s contact, sent him evidence of our affairs and my stolen properties. They are now separated.”