TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Man recounts how he mentored ‘most stubborn’ student till his grades improved

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man who goes by the name Obinna Nwosu, has used social media to reminisce on his experience serving as a corps member and helping a student realize his potential.

He posted a picture of himself on Twitter from 2013, when he was working as a teacher in a secondary school as part of the National Youth Service Program.

Obinna, who is vying for the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives in 2023, was seen on camera conversing with a boy regarded as the most stubborn pupil in the school with subpar scores.

READ ALSO

Student misses exam after arriving hall 7 hours late, says…

300L UNIZIK student ends it all over academic pressure

The young man revealed that he served in the state of Edo and that God used him as a catalyst for change in the boy’s life.

He stated that he was able to take the youngster under his wing and mentor him until, at the end of the school year, he had advanced from 15th to 8th place.

He wrote:

”This was 2013, when I was serving in Edo state, I was told that this kid was the most stubborn boy in school with very poor grades. I brought him close and tutored him. During my 1 yr stay, he went from 15th position to 8th. God used me as an agent of transformation.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Woman gets engaged to rich man 20 years after her first marriage ended

Nigerian mum burst into tears as she reunites with son abroad after 10 years…

Mercy Aigbe, Anita Joseph, more A-list celebrities celebrate Iyabo Ojo at 45

Nigerian man kicks against men controlling their wives

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Man recounts how he mentored ‘most stubborn’ student till his grades improved

Fans gushes over adorable family photos of BBnaija’s Sheggz and family

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More