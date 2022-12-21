Man recounts how he mentored ‘most stubborn’ student till his grades improved

A man who goes by the name Obinna Nwosu, has used social media to reminisce on his experience serving as a corps member and helping a student realize his potential.

He posted a picture of himself on Twitter from 2013, when he was working as a teacher in a secondary school as part of the National Youth Service Program.

Obinna, who is vying for the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives in 2023, was seen on camera conversing with a boy regarded as the most stubborn pupil in the school with subpar scores.

The young man revealed that he served in the state of Edo and that God used him as a catalyst for change in the boy’s life.

He stated that he was able to take the youngster under his wing and mentor him until, at the end of the school year, he had advanced from 15th to 8th place.

He wrote:

”This was 2013, when I was serving in Edo state, I was told that this kid was the most stubborn boy in school with very poor grades. I brought him close and tutored him. During my 1 yr stay, he went from 15th position to 8th. God used me as an agent of transformation.”