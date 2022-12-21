TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding…

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young man left a business owner baffled when he visited the shop he pilfered from during his boyhood years to make reparations.

He returned to the location to return all of the things he had stolen as a child, but instead, he paid the equivalent amount in cash, totaling $600. (N270,000).

The man was seen conversing with the business owner as he revealed his purpose for coming in a touching video posted on TikTok.

READ ALSO

Nigerian man kicks against men controlling their wives

Man mocked for yawning and watching his date as she munches…

He pulled out a list of food, beverages, and other products and asked the shop owner how much each one would cost one by one.

After hearing the price of an item, the young man went on to cross it off the list. 61 ice cream bars, 42 energy drinks, 56 cans of Coke, 49 bags of cookies, 32 chocolate candy bars, 28 bars of fruit snacks, and 31 bags of popcorn were among the products.

The young man added $178 to the purchase and gave the shop owner $600 (N270k) after calculating the total to be N422 (N190,000).

Unsure of what was going on, the shop owner inquired about the purpose of the money. The man replied that it was for the thefts he committed there as a child. He defended his decision to make the reparation by saying that he has changed as a person.

He then asked for a hug from the store owner before departing, and he agreed.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Korra Obidi excited as man toasts her on the streets of Lagos (Video)

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood…

Woman gets engaged to rich man 20 years after her first marriage ended

Nigerian mum burst into tears as she reunites with son abroad after 10 years…

Mercy Aigbe, Anita Joseph, more A-list celebrities celebrate Iyabo Ojo at 45

Nigerian man kicks against men controlling their wives

Lady stumbles upon her boyfriend’s wedding photos online same month she…

Man recounts how he mentored ‘most stubborn’ student till his grades improved

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More