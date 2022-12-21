Man returns to shop to give back what he stole there during his childhood (Video)

A young man left a business owner baffled when he visited the shop he pilfered from during his boyhood years to make reparations.

He returned to the location to return all of the things he had stolen as a child, but instead, he paid the equivalent amount in cash, totaling $600. (N270,000).

The man was seen conversing with the business owner as he revealed his purpose for coming in a touching video posted on TikTok.

He pulled out a list of food, beverages, and other products and asked the shop owner how much each one would cost one by one.

After hearing the price of an item, the young man went on to cross it off the list. 61 ice cream bars, 42 energy drinks, 56 cans of Coke, 49 bags of cookies, 32 chocolate candy bars, 28 bars of fruit snacks, and 31 bags of popcorn were among the products.

The young man added $178 to the purchase and gave the shop owner $600 (N270k) after calculating the total to be N422 (N190,000).

Unsure of what was going on, the shop owner inquired about the purpose of the money. The man replied that it was for the thefts he committed there as a child. He defended his decision to make the reparation by saying that he has changed as a person.

He then asked for a hug from the store owner before departing, and he agreed.

Watch the video below: