Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

A Nigerian man has disclosed that he took back ownership of all the iPhones he got for his various girlfriends.

The young man revealed he simply got out of bed, made the decision to visit every girl for whom he had ever purchased an iPhone, and retrieved everything.

He claimed that in order to regain possession of the pricey devices, he had to drive his car to each of their residences.

He said in an internet video that he had no more business or interaction with women till the next year while holding up three iPhones that he had recovered.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, sammy2sauccedfr_; Comrade u no do well o. no more postin snapchat to us wey Dey Trenches 😔

gee_plein_; 😂😂 nice one bruda 😂

nst__xc; Some comrades no just get joy😹 la ro ku tun, wey the girl go don do snap and post for status 😹

legendaryferan; Na iPhone you wan show us abi the Benz? 😂

horla.escobar02; We try again next year me self don try man need break😎

afoobespoke; All these Oluku boys 😂

royal_beejay; Done that one for the Gender! You made us proud!❤️😂