TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has disclosed that he took back ownership of all the iPhones he got for his various girlfriends.

The young man revealed he simply got out of bed, made the decision to visit every girl for whom he had ever purchased an iPhone, and retrieved everything.

He claimed that in order to regain possession of the pricey devices, he had to drive his car to each of their residences.

READ ALSO

Man destroys family TV after allegedly staking N1.2m on…

Man reveals how he tried to snatch his ex-girlfriend from…

He said in an internet video that he had no more business or interaction with women till the next year while holding up three iPhones that he had recovered.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, sammy2sauccedfr_; Comrade u no do well o. no more postin snapchat to us wey Dey Trenches 😔

gee_plein_; 😂😂 nice one bruda 😂

nst__xc; Some comrades no just get joy😹 la ro ku tun, wey the girl go don do snap and post for status 😹

legendaryferan; Na iPhone you wan show us abi the Benz? 😂

horla.escobar02; We try again next year me self don try man need break😎

afoobespoke; All these Oluku boys 😂

royal_beejay; Done that one for the Gender! You made us proud!❤️😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

Don’t come home if you don’t get 1st class – Nigerian father warns daughter…

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

VIDEO: Naysayers react to moment Regina Daniels attempted giving son, Munir a…

“There is nothing like love and submission in marriage without money;…

Davido’s wife, Chioma rocks outfit worth N6 million to 2022 Qatar World Cup…

I speak English better than Portable, we should never be compared – Speed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More