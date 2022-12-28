Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly dead

A Nigerian man who had the name of popular crossdresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye tattooed on his body has died, according to reports.

Tosin Silverdam, an entertainment blogger, broke the sad news on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

This comes months after the fan took to social media to call on his idol, Bobrisky to help out after he allegedly got infected with HIV when he tattooed the socialite on his arm.

Casted said the drama queen failed to fulfill a promise to give him money when they met the first time and also snubbed him when he reached out after falling ill.

In a post via his Instagram account on Tuesday, Tosin announced that Lord Casted had passed away.

He wrote: “I had to confirm the demise of the guy who called out Bobrisky sometimes ago. News has the guy in the above picture is dead.

I hate announcing bad news REST IN PEACE LORD CASTED.”