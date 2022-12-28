TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly dead

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man who had the name of popular crossdresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye tattooed on his body has died, according to reports.

Tosin Silverdam, an entertainment blogger, broke the sad news on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

READ ALSO

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay…

Mixed reaction trails Crossdresser Bobrisky new look at an…

This comes months after the fan took to social media to call on his idol, Bobrisky to help out after he allegedly got infected with HIV when he tattooed the socialite on his arm.

Casted said the drama queen failed to fulfill a promise to give him money when they met the first time and also snubbed him when he reached out after falling ill.

In a post via his Instagram account on Tuesday, Tosin announced that Lord Casted had passed away.

He wrote: “I had to confirm the demise of the guy who called out Bobrisky sometimes ago. News has the guy in the above picture is dead.

I hate announcing bad news REST IN PEACE LORD CASTED.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man who got infected with HIV after tattooing Bobrisky on his body is reportedly…

“Them don tie person son again” – Lady reveals strange object…

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post Christmas gift’

Deceased lawyer’s husband narrates how his pregnant wife was shot dead by…

VIDEO: “Man on fire” – Ugoccie hypes her dad as he showers wads of cash on her

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

Moment young lady locked lips with a stranger for N10k (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More