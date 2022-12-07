TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne…

Married man arrested for sleeping with nursing mother (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A married man identified as Mr Agu was recently caught sleeping with a nursing mother of a one-year-old child in Benin, Edo state.

He was nabbed in the man’s bedroom and neighbors were alerted. The incident happened on Monday, December 5.

He was beaten mercilessly and was about to loose his manhood as some suggested to cut it off.

READ ALSO

Halima Abubakar finally reveals how she met Apostle…

Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)

He was only left alone after the intervention of eyewitnesses present.

He was made to promise that he wouldn’t come near the family of the nursing mother anymore and that he’d also be held responsible if anything happens to both the husband and the nursing mother.

Reacting to this, Ugezu said, “lawless country, did he force her?. Two adults consented and had fun and you’re beating the man if the husband is not okay with it you should file for a divorce and you should face his wife not the man.”

Melanieigbe said, “I don’t get, 2 consenting adults, not rape. Why beat him?”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

D’banj finally breaks silence on N-Power fraud allegation

Reactions as grandma ties grandaughter with rope while taking a stroll (Video)

“Stop demonizing CS” – Doctor advises as lady loses womb, baby after refusing to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Catch them young” – Man falls in love with 19-year-old hotel…

I started paying school fees with my earnings in JSS1 – The…

Man celebrates his wife for using her money to buy loads of foodstuff for…

“Igbo wey go havard” – Fans shade Maria as she slams her…

“I feel so bad when I remember I’ll d!e young, just two years…

“This is more than a miracle” – Woman shows off baby’s…

Married man arrested for sleeping with nursing mother (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More