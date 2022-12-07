Married man arrested for sleeping with nursing mother (Video)

A married man identified as Mr Agu was recently caught sleeping with a nursing mother of a one-year-old child in Benin, Edo state.

He was nabbed in the man’s bedroom and neighbors were alerted. The incident happened on Monday, December 5.

He was beaten mercilessly and was about to loose his manhood as some suggested to cut it off.

He was only left alone after the intervention of eyewitnesses present.

He was made to promise that he wouldn’t come near the family of the nursing mother anymore and that he’d also be held responsible if anything happens to both the husband and the nursing mother.

Reacting to this, Ugezu said, “lawless country, did he force her?. Two adults consented and had fun and you’re beating the man if the husband is not okay with it you should file for a divorce and you should face his wife not the man.”

Melanieigbe said, “I don’t get, 2 consenting adults, not rape. Why beat him?”

Watch video below: