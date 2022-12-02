“Material things can always be replaced” – Toke Makinwa grateful for life as she speaks on London robbery incident

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular media figure Toke Makinwa expresses gratefulness for her life after she got robbed in London, UK.

After she had attended the white wedding of seasoned actress Rita Dominic in North Yorkshire, England, the incident had taken place.

She had admitted that the incident had left her feeling devastated and perplexed as to how such a disaster could have occurred.

Toke Makinwa thanked everyone who had gotten in touch with her after the tragedy and added that it was the most frightening experience she had ever gone through.

Positively, she stated that material possessions could always be easily replaced and that she was relieved that they had only stolen that.

She wrote:

“Thank you so much for all your calls and messages,probably the most traumatic experience I’ve had and watxhibg the cctv of how I was robbed is devastating but thank God no physical harm was done.

Material things, however steep can and always will be replaced, thankful that that’s all they took. It’s not how I wanted to begin December but life is lived forward and understood backwards. It’ll make sense someday”

