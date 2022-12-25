TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

May Yul Edochie, the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, has shared Christmas photos without her husband.

Following her strong stance against polygamy, the mother of four is celebrating her first Christmas without him.

May shared a red and black themed Christmas shoot with their four children on Instagram.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: Singers Peter and Paul Okoye’s kids reunite for…

Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative…

She captioned it with, “Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys”.

See her post below:

In other news, Timini Egbuson, a Nollywood actor, has revealed that the church betrayed him, prompting him to leave the church.

Timini spoke with Lilian Afegbai on her “Lilian’s Coach” YouTube show about how and why he left the church.

He claimed to be a church boy who used to preach in the main churches as a teenager. He admitted that as time passed, he realized the church was full of pretenders. He revealed that he made the decision to seek God and have a personal relationship with him.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

“I’m blessed to have a great support system” – Actress Chika Ike finally…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye jets off to South Sudan with girlfriend, Ifeoma for…

Don Jazzy splashes money on elephant masterpiece for Christmas

BBNaija’s Ike sets tongues wagging as he flaunts mystery woman in Christmas…

She’s always twerking online – Woman rejects her brother’s choice for a wife

Portable vows to [email protected] up Small Doctor after being stoned at his Agege show…

VIDEO: Singers Peter and Paul Okoye’s kids reunite for Christmas

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More