Meek Mill’s phone gets stolen in Ghana, Shatta Wale begs compatriots to return it

Popular dance hall artist, Shatta Wale has made a public appeal to fellow Ghanaians to return ace American rapper Meek Mill’s phone after it was stolen in the country.

Following news that Meek Mill’s phone had vanished, he posted the appeal on his Twitter page.

The American rapper who had traveled to Ghana revealed on his Instagram page that his phone had been stolen.

Shatta Wale beseeched Ghanaians to return the phone if they have as Meek Mill is a hustler like them and has inspired many on the street.

“Streetz if you know you have meek mills phone pls return am …that’s if it’s true .

You can’t do that to a real hustler ..

by Moro morning Return am 🙏

Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot 🙏❤️,” he wrote.

See post below;