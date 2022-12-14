Men prefer to marry Yoruba girls because they’re more sensible” – Speed Darlington (Video)

Controversial rapper, Speed Darlington has said that ladies from the Yoruba tribe are more preferable than the Igbos as regards to marriage.

According him, Yoruba ladies are more sensible and are knowing how to select a good man.

The US-based socialite alleged that Igbo girls are good at going to traditional doctors to get voodoos with which the commandeer any man of their choosing.

The singer added that the majority of Igbos are in the habit of going to churches in hopes of receiving one form of special assistance or the other and miracles.

He claims that Igbo females predominately fill the pulpit or altar anytime a pastor invites unmarried women looking for husbands to come out.

Watch the video below: