Men should not be emotionally attached to their children – Media personality, Eric advises

Media personality, Eric, has got the internet buzzing after advising men not to be emotionally attached to their children.

According to Eric, men that are emotionally attached to their children will be easily manipulated by their wives.

In his words,

“Men, Don’t be emotionally attached to your children, A teacher doesn’t attach to his students, A leader doesn’t attach to his followers.

“A man who is emotionally attached to his children will be manipulated by his wife. #MasculinitySaturday”.

Reacting to this, Garvey said, “He is right though, When Women realize a Man is emotionaly attached to his kids they start using them to manipulate the man.

Provide, protect and lead your kids but don’t make them your world.”

Stagfather said, “Being emotionally attached to your children is not the same as being “emotional”. If I beat the shit out of someone attacking my children, I was using anger (an emotion) to protect my kid, who I am emotionally attached to otherwise I wouldn’t be angry.”

