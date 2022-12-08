Mercy Johnson’s husband reacts as wife receives backlashes over Tinubu’s campaign rally

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Mercy Johnson’s husband has finally reacted to the uproar on his wife’s page over her support for his political party, APC.

The talented actress had earlier penned down that she is confident in APC’s plan for women which is in line with 35% affirmative action for women.

According to Mercy Johnson, she was opportuned to hear the goodwill messages and she has renewed hope and confidence in the party’s good intentions.

In her words:

“Earlier today, I joined his Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and the incredible women leaders that make up the APC women presidential campaign team at the APC women Southwest rally.

As a woman, wife to an APC candidate @princeodiokojie and mother, I am confident in the APC plan for women which is in line with the 35% affirmative action for women.”

The post generated mixed reactions from Nigerians as many encouraged her to support her husband while others lashed out at her for supporting APC.

Other netizens defended her saying the actress cannot support another party when her husband is in APC.

This made her husband react as he acknowledged her support in return.

In his words:

“@mercyjohnsonokojie my dear wife and best friend, thanks a lot for your support, you have always stood where I stand, you‘re an amazing woman. We will work hard for Nigeria, I love you and God bless you.”

