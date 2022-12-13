“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man gushes over lady (Video)

A Nigerian man, identified as Wizzy has revealed how he met a good Samaritan while travelling alone in a bus.

The lady reportedly took care of him throughout the journey despite not knowing him prior to their meeting.

According to Wizzy, he had not met the lady before now and her generous act melted his heart and prompted him to share clips of the moments they had together on Twitter.

In his words,

“Travelled alone, met this lady in the bus and she took care of me throughout the trip🥺.”

Reacting to this, netizens reckoned with the fact that she was definitely a nice lady while others took the cue to share their own journey story.

Precious said, “The last time I was nice to a guy on a trip I ended in the police station,he accused me of stealing his 150k.”

Martins said, “always surprised when ladies do this inside public transport. took a bus for a journey one time & the lady next to me asked if she can lay her head on my shoulder. shoulder con dey lead to chest & she was okay with it. told her i wan lay my head on the seat too. na there e end 😂..”

See post below: