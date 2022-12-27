Mixed reaction trails Crossdresser Bobrisky new look at an event(video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye best known as Bobrisky has left tongues waggling with his recent appearance in an event.
At a recent occasion, the self-proclaimed Sugar mummy of Lagos appeared bloated. At the event, Bobrisky appeared to have gained a significant amount of weight because he was virtually unrecognizable.
Since then, the video has prompted responses, with many people speculating as to whether the crossdresser is expecting.
According to one famous person who enjoys fashion, “Seems like this man is taking some hormonal medications for him to look more feminine. As a result, he can gain weight.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW
See more reactions below;
One Eugene Sen wrote, “This boy don fan well well o.
One Adewumi wrote, “Bob don get belle oo
One Frosh norsh wrote, “When everyday shim dey drink Milo and peak milk why shim no go fat
One Tinnel skincare nigeria wrote, “Bob head just dey big. E too dey chop
One Bee Vibee wrote, “Bob is pregnant? See his face is swollen
One Miz Kochie wrote, “Mummy of Lagos looks pregnant
One Grace found me always wrote, “Bobrisky looks pregnant his face especially”.
