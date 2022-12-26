Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in public (Video)

Stan Nze, a Nollywood actor, is currently under fire for turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi, at a public event.

The actor sparked outrage after a video of him rejecting his wife’s hands at the Wakanda Forever premiere went viral.

The video has left many slamming the actor for being disrespectful.

One Abosewu Ese wrote, “Yes he was, or maybe they just had a fight. We can never tell.

One Goe Vibe wrote, “Forget na this girl hold this marriage, anyday she is fed up it’s over! Stan is not really into her

One Trixie hair dynasty, who affirmed that the video was disrespectful wrote, “I thought I was the only one that saw that. I’m sure she didn’t find it funny but she had to cover up. I love them both but sometimes nnewi men sabi do some things wey dey vex person but I’m sure they’ve sorted themselves out

One D blessed bae wrote, “They had a fight and this is normal. Why she go gree make them settle inside house and now she want make them pose for the camera

One Extraordinary woman wrote, “Those of you saying you can’t see the disrespect after even watching once can’t even deal. Mtchewwwwww.

One Vivi Unusual wrote, “If you do not love or respect her, why did u marry her. Marriage is becoming more scary and awkward these days. Celebrity couple isonu