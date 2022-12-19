Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita Okoye, and her alleged new man.

A Twitter user known as King Stianox drew the attention of Nigerians to their hypocrisy in handling Paul’s new relationship in comparison to Anita’s.

TheinfoNG reported days back that Paul Okoye had shown off his new woman and many had dragged him for moving on swiftly from his ex.

Many, however, turned deaf ears and ignored a video of Anita being kissed by a man, whom many assumed was her new boyfriend. The mother of three, who recently turned a new age, had celebrated her birthday at a club and had shared a video of a white man on her Instagram story.

Noting the hypocrisy and favouritism between the two, a tweep had slammed trolls who dragged Paul for speedily moving on.

He tweeted, “When Anita Okoye unveiled her new man, men kept cool. No man insulted the man, women acted blind and d** as if they didn’t see what Anita did.

Weeks after posting this Dude, Paul Okoye followed suit and posted his new girlfriend.

Internet scattered, women rose up, and body shaming begins. Listen, after divorce, anyone is free to enjoy anyone. Even if Paul’s girl be Alika of skeleton. Make una leave her alone”.

Following the viral video, while many defended her, others dragged her for dumping her husband for a white lover.

One Sonia wrote, “Abeg Paul should tell her to remove his surname from her page. She no get shame. This white man go still cheat on her

One Krown sunshine wrote, “Well, I guess she moved on

One Extraordinary wrote, “You see!! Y’all bashing Paul thinking she’s a saint, person wey don dey collect oyinbo gbola since

One Ada Spicy wrote, “I knew it, she is going to upgrade to a rich white man

One Chuxy flow wrote, “Na wa oooo… Married men n women be like phone charger, anybody can use it. No shame again… What are they teaching their children now???

One Igwe Bike wrote, “Even as u no dey with your husband again u no fit carry too put for one place… I sure say na the information dey your husband and get about u make am go find small pikin dey friend… Come still dey show am for social media

Defending Anita, One Roman goddess wrote, “She wasn’t the one that cheated! She tolerated hike for years and got tired. She’s happy now! Y’all move on. At least she’s not being dramatic about moving on

One Genda Libra wrote, “Who said that’s her man? Archaic mindset will not allow una to see that the rest of the world has progressed from your outdated ways of thinking/living. This could just be a friend/acquaintance. Many of my friends greet by kissing on the cheek. Free her abeg”.