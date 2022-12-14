Moment boy’s clothe caught fire during deliverance in church (Video)

A deliverance session got tumultuous following what the participants believed to be a miracle in progress, as seen in a video that recently surfaced online.

In front of the congregation, the pastor was praying for a youngster and his mother when his clothing caught fire.

The boy responded in anguish as something punctured his hand while his mother and son were on their feet. The woman’s clothing did, however, initially catch fire at some time, and someone quickly put it out.

Soon after, the child jolted backwards as if something had hit him or gotten inside of his clothing; at that point, his shirt caught fire, and bystanders screamed for assistance and attempted to douse the flames.

Churchgoers presumably believed it to be a sign from God that their prayers were being heard, but internet users pointed out that a closer look at the footage shows that a laser was actually being used to start the fire.

Watch the video below:

dadashnami; Someone pointed a laser at him to start a fire. The laser hit his hand and burnt him first, it’s a trick some churches use for “Holy Ghost fire” effect. Some pastors will put gegemu in holy water for you to drink for “speaking in tongues”.

obbi.a; They used laser to ignite the flames, if you look closely you will see when it hits his hand then to her dress. A shameful stunt.

ayoshonaiya; Spontaneous Human Combustion or SHC. Very rare, but it does happen. Google it.

nathanjay___; This is how religion puts fear in people and then scared people get trapped in it. Watch clearly and see that laser technology was used to ignite the fire… Make Una well-done oh 👏🔥🔥