Moment singer Asake ripped his trousers during a recent performance in London

In a recent concert in London, singer Asake had an embarrassing moment as his leather trousers ripped apart while he did a stunt on stage.

He however hopped stylishly to the backstage immediately he noticed.

This got tongues wagging on social media as many blamed him for stunting with a leather trouser while others liked the way he hopped back stylishly.

Robyekpo said, “He’s actually sensible sef and stylishly danced backstage…if na Portable, baba for commot the trouser the una go see say he’s loaded😂😂😂.”

Leeeymarrh said, “Why him too want dey form Jackie Chan with leather trousers😂😂😂😂.”

Lead said, “I thought he said na everyday e dey organize🤣🤣🤣 Agba ripper😫😫.”

Petiteonyii said, “It’s the backsliding for me. Omo ope himself.”

Kinkyvee said, “At least he “organized” himself well if it was portable he’ll remove the trouser and wear only pants😂🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Midelarry said, “Nah why awake prefer his Palazzo trouser😂😂😂.”

Xinn said, “Now you ppl will allow him wear his bulabai in peace.”

Onyeje said, “The way he hopped like a rabbit😂 so cute.”

Dami said, “Hop like a bunny hop hop hop 🐇😂😂😂 Ogbonnnnnnn Sodikiiiii.”

Watch video below: