TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions…

Don’t allow any man use handsomeness and riches deceive…

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his…

Moment singer Asake ripped his trousers during a recent performance in London

Entertainment
By Shalom

In a recent concert in London, singer Asake had an embarrassing moment as his leather trousers ripped apart while he did a stunt on stage.

He however hopped stylishly to the backstage immediately he noticed.

This got tongues wagging on social media as many blamed him for stunting with a leather trouser while others liked the way he hopped back stylishly.

READ ALSO

Asake’s look-alike fumes after being cornered by fans…

Moment Asake quickly ran off stage after his…

Robyekpo said, “He’s actually sensible sef and stylishly danced backstage…if na Portable, baba for commot the trouser the una go see say he’s loaded😂😂😂.”

Leeeymarrh said, “Why him too want dey form Jackie Chan with leather trousers😂😂😂😂.”

Lead said, “I thought he said na everyday e dey organize🤣🤣🤣 Agba ripper😫😫.”

Petiteonyii said, “It’s the backsliding for me. Omo ope himself.”

Kinkyvee said, “At least he “organized” himself well if it was portable he’ll remove the trouser and wear only pants😂🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Midelarry said, “Nah why awake prefer his Palazzo trouser😂😂😂.”

Xinn said, “Now you ppl will allow him wear his bulabai in peace.”

Onyeje said, “The way he hopped like a rabbit😂 so cute.”

Dami said, “Hop like a bunny hop hop hop 🐇😂😂😂 Ogbonnnnnnn Sodikiiiii.”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him” Reactions as Paul Okoye…

Don’t allow any man use handsomeness and riches deceive you, my marriage…

“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage,…

DJ Cuppy reacts amidst speculations trailing Ryan Taylor’s romance with UK…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

DJ Cuppy’s fiance, Ryan Taylor allegedly involved with another woman weeks…

Man abandons girlfriend in labour room after finding out he’s not…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nkechi Blessing throws shade as she reacts to alleged DJ Cuppy’s scandal

“Sapa don touch Santa” – Reactions as Father Christmas shares pure…

“Hanks Anuku’s roaming the streets of Asaba looking helpless”…

“Why I failed to show up for my concert in Ghana” – Wizkid

Moment singer Asake ripped his trousers during a recent performance in London

Jubilation as man buys his mother and wife a car each (Video)

VIDEO: Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on her pregnancy loss

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More