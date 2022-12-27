TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Moment young lady locked lips with a stranger for N10k (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian content creator successfully persuaded a young lady to kiss him in public despite the fact that he was a stranger to her.

When she was about to board a bike, he approached her and handed her a piece of paper with the words, ‘Can you kiss and hug me now for 10k?’

After reading the note, she looked at the guy with disbelief and considered the task.

READ ALSO

I can’t stop cheating no matter how my boyfriend takes care…

Drama as groom makes a scene when asked to kiss the bride…

She then looked around to make sure she wasn’t being watched before moving closer to him, wrapping her arms around his shoulders, and planting a kiss on his lips.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, IG user femi_tizzie said; Sha give her the money, No go talk sey na prank

xlim_chris; The money might be what she needed at that point. No blames

young.barllo; Make the guy con say him no get money 😂😂😂😂😂😂

engr.peterohai; There is Poverty and there is Greed. What would make me kiss a stranger for 10k?

ojbassman; All these girls r hungry Wetin u expect 😂😂

kay20vs17; My own be say make he sha give her the money

banks_of_africa; Person no chop, una carry camera give am… my eyes Dey shake through out the video… wida na!?

____yaqiz; What’s wrong with y’all. Life’s hard , I swear to God 😚

kwealth_robes; Ummm Mariam if you like hide face so na like dis life be abi 😢🌚

hi_x.que; Just kiss and hug… na me go her to do it

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Moment young lady locked lips with a stranger for N10k (Video)

How my pregnant wife was killed by policeman on Christmas day – Gbenga…

“I will continue choking you all” – Ayra Starr sends message…

Lady laments bitterly after nabbing boyfriend cheating with her best friend…

UNIZIK student arrested for kidnapping best friend days after flaunting money…

“Big Wiz no show love o” – Nigerian man shares video of…

“My daddy’s song always plays when I get into the car” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More