Mother in tears after her autistic son was taken by his carer in a freezing weather without a jacket

By Shalom

An abroad-based mother of an autistic son has shared a video of how a carer took her son outside without a jacket in the snow while the carer was putting on jackets and other body-warming clothing.

The mother of the boy cried out in the video because her autistic son was exposed to cold from the snow.

The boy identified as Akindele is a young adult with autism. His mother explained the difficulty she goes through in taking care of an autistic adult. She also said that she paid a lot of money for the caregiving service.

This post attracted several reactions from netizens;

@kemiso_la – “This is sad to watch. Tade may God heal you.”

@9thavenuecollections“This is sad honestly 😢Kai.”

@balogun_231“I think I should start bringing my problems to the internet. It looks like that is where all the problems are solved now.”

@swagarozy “This is pure wickedness.”

@confirmedgadgets“Pls whoever has a direct link to the mother of this child with nonverbal autistic should connect to NSVPD every day, every week testimonies of nonautistic children are getting healed.”

See video,

 

 

 

