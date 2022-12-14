Mother in tears after her autistic son was taken by his carer in a freezing weather without a jacket
An abroad-based mother of an autistic son has shared a video of how a carer took her son outside without a jacket in the snow while the carer was putting on jackets and other body-warming clothing.
The mother of the boy cried out in the video because her autistic son was exposed to cold from the snow.
The boy identified as Akindele is a young adult with autism. His mother explained the difficulty she goes through in taking care of an autistic adult. She also said that she paid a lot of money for the caregiving service.
This post attracted several reactions from netizens;
@kemiso_la – “This is sad to watch. Tade may God heal you.”
@9thavenuecollections – “This is sad honestly 😢Kai.”
@balogun_231– “I think I should start bringing my problems to the internet. It looks like that is where all the problems are solved now.”
@swagarozy – “This is pure wickedness.”
@confirmedgadgets – “Pls whoever has a direct link to the mother of this child with nonverbal autistic should connect to NSVPD every day, every week testimonies of nonautistic children are getting healed.”
