Mother-of-three finds out her husband is a spirit who died two years before their marriage

Peace shared; ”Ok! So this woman in my area just discovered that her husband for years is a spirit!! They’ve got 3kids yo!!! Jesus Christ!

She said she got pregnant for him while they were dating. Then they moved to my area. He bought a land and built a house. His neighbors said he doesn’t speak to anyone except his family. And he always walk alone.

So now after 3kids, she started demanding aggressively to see his family. He said they were in the village that he will take her there. He then gave her lots of money to go to the market to buy things they would take home to his family.

When she got back from the market, she met a note he wrote apologizing for his absence and his address in the village. She traveled to the east with the kids, located his house, and explained who she was but.

They said it wasn’t possible cos he died 2yrs before she gave birth to their first child. And they showed her his grave. ”