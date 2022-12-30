TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account balance as he lists his achievements

Entertainment
By Shalom

A hardworking Nigerian man, Temi, has revealed his greatest achievements of the year 2022 on his Twitter page.

He revealed that he made his first 1 million naira, car, land, and first proper house this year. He also tweeted that 2022 was indeed a year of persistence.

This attracted lots of congratulatory replies from netizens;

READ ALSO

Skitmaker, Prince Dstn buys mum SUV and new house as…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours”…

@zebisco said: “Congrats. I have never made a million before. I have never seen a million before except when I was in the university during payment of school fees and it doesn’t come once it comes in half and half. God look my side also make I see my frat million in my account.”

@omoremi_baby wrote: “How did you do it?”

@zinibiola said: “Happy for you 🥺 can’t wait for mine to come.”

@ammanuella said: “This is really beautiful to see. Congratulations!! More firsts await you in 2023 ❤️.”

See post;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

Groom dumps bride on wedding day after finding out she visited her ex (Video)

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

“First million, first land, first proper house, first car” –…

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

The love is undiluted – Reactions as Flavour and his adopted son share emotional…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“The love is deep”: Reactions as madam surprises house help with a…

Excitement as Chimamanda Adichie bags new title (Video)

“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her husband’s…

“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account balance as he lists…

BBNaija’s Queen’s alleged baby daddy unveiled – details

Groom and bride beam happily as they arrive at wedding reception in convoy of…

Meek Mill’s phone gets stolen in Ghana, Shatta Wale begs compatriots to return…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More