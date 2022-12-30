“My 2022 dump” – Man shows off his account balance as he lists his achievements

A hardworking Nigerian man, Temi, has revealed his greatest achievements of the year 2022 on his Twitter page.

He revealed that he made his first 1 million naira, car, land, and first proper house this year. He also tweeted that 2022 was indeed a year of persistence.

This attracted lots of congratulatory replies from netizens;

@zebisco said: “Congrats. I have never made a million before. I have never seen a million before except when I was in the university during payment of school fees and it doesn’t come once it comes in half and half. God look my side also make I see my frat million in my account.”

@omoremi_baby wrote: “How did you do it?”

@zinibiola said: “Happy for you 🥺 can’t wait for mine to come.”

@ammanuella said: “This is really beautiful to see. Congratulations!! More firsts await you in 2023 ❤️.”

See post;