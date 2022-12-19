“My aunt of 69 years old has taken in” – Lady in tears as aunt gets pregnant for the first time

An overwhelmed lady has taken to Twitter to share the good news of her 69-year-old aunt, taking in for the first time.

In her words,

“You guys !!!! My aunt of 69 years old has taken in😭😭😭 . Her first child!!! What God cannot do doesn’t exist!! God you do this one .😭😭😭”.

Netizens found this unbelievable as many insisted that women stop ovulating by 45-50 years and it is just impossible to be pregnant at that age.

Some argued back and forth on IVF option, as some tackled that IVF shouldn’t even be considered since she would have stopped ovulating at 69.

Ronald said, “Wow… It’s a miracle, with all the health challenges that comes with that age, pregnancy challenge too. But God worked that miracle, he’ll complete his work. He never leaves his work half done… 🙌🙌.”

Sumola said, “Don’t blow the trumpet yet till she has put to bed. So many unfriendly friends in People’s lives and you would want to keep things a secret.”

