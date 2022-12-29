“My babe is almost 100” – Singer Timi Dakolo shows off his maternal grandmother

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to his verified Instagram page to showoff his strong healthy maternal grandmother.

The father of three took to his Instagram, to flaunt his maternal grandmother, who lives in Ghana. Describing her as his babe, Timi Dakolo revealed that she is almost 100 years.

“My maternal grannie in Ghana.

This my babe is almost 100 years”.

See post below;

Timi Dakolo isn’t the only celebrity with an aged grandmother.

Recall that on June 14, 2022, Actor Rotimi Salami honoured his grandmother, who turned 106.

The actor shared a photo of his grandmother online, accompanied by a heartwarming caption, gushing on his grandmother’s freshness in old age.

He wrote:

Looking peng at 106years

Happy birthday to grandma. You can see the beauty is in the gene.

May the rest of her years remains the best.

Feel free to make a wish under this post. God Gat you to make it manifest”.

His colleagues including Aisha Lawal, Adeniyi Johnson, Kemi Korede, and his numerous fans joined him to celebrate his grandmother.

