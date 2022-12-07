“My cheapest video gave me my biggest breakthrough” – Singer Guchi

Nigerian singer, Guchi, has revealed how her cheapest music video gave her the biggest breakthrough in her career.

According to the Jennifer crooner, Jennifer music video’ cost her just N300k yet it made her famous.

In her words:

“Jennifer just hit 50Million views on YouTube. It cost me just N300k to shoot this video! The cheapest video I ever shot, gave me the biggest breakthrough and reach!God did that 🙏🏾💜 ”

Reacting to this, Chefnshopper said, “Reality of life! It doesn’t have to be perfect (always)😊.”

Rosy said, “Most times things we think won’t make wave due to the quality comes out the best. Congrats girl, you’re good at what u do.”

Shemi said, “That’s the mystery of life…. sometimes the littlest of effort brings the most result! That’s why we need to keep being consistent, keep pushing. Very soon our hustle go pay by God’s Grace🙏.”

