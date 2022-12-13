“My hubby is the best thing that happened to me but we don’t mix business” – Toyin Abraham

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has shared in an interview that despite her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, being the best thing that has ever happened to her, they still don’t do business together.

According to the veteran actress, her husband pays her for working in his movie and also promotes her movies while she does so to him too but they don’t produce movies together.

In her words,

“He’s an actor and I’ve always known him for years, he is very calm and my husband is a matured man.

For instance, me and my husband, we don’t do work together. And I’m going to continue like that forever. Yes, he’s a good actor. And I can work in this movie but producing together, no.

He has his YouTube channel and I have my YouTube channel. I promote his job, he promotes mine. Anytime he wants me to act in his movie, he pays me for it but we don’t put money together. He has his business and I have mine.”

