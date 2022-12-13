“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Chita Agwu has revealed that she and her husband got engaged four days after they met.

She revealed this while reacting to Cuppy’s revelation about getting engaged with her Caucasian lover, Ryan Taylor within 25 days of their meeting at a driving rally.

Cuppy had declared her love for Taylor while marveling at how love comes at the most unexpected moments.

Reacting to this, the Nollywood diva said that it is possible for one to meet someone within such shirt time and get engaged.

She used her own marriage as a reference point as she revealed that she and her husband got engaged after four days after they met.

“Is possible shaaa cos I met my husband in 4days and we got engaged,” she wrote.

