“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” – Married woman cries out

A married Nigerian woman has cried for help after discovering that her husband has been sleeping with her younger sister, who is just fourteen years old.

According to the woman, the little girl only came to stay with her for some time, and she wasn’t expecting her husband to stoop so low as to defile the 14-year-old girl.

She further revealed that she never trusted her husband and it makes her feel terrible that he had gone as far as carrying out such an hideous act.

She shared her story to a group of women identified as “ONCE A MUM, ALWAYS A MUM INITIATIVE!(OMAM)” for help.

In her words,

“Please mom’s help your daughter, I just found out my husband has been sleeping with my younger sister who is staying with me. What should I do please do I’ll be returning her to my parents by Monday, in as much as I never trusted him but I never knew he will stoop so low to defile my little sis of 14 years old. I feel like ending this marriage please advise me I feel really terrible please moms.”

See post below: