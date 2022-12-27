“My king and rare gem” – Rosy Meurer writes as she celebrates her husband, Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

Rosy Meurer, a Nollywood actress, has said a powerful prayer for her husband, Olakunle Churchill, who celebrates his birthday today, December 27th.

Rosy wrote a long prayer note to him on Instagram. She referred to him as her king and a rare gem, and she praised him for being a good father and husband.

She penned,

“Happy birthday to my King, my rare gem, the love of my life, my anchor and rock. The best father and husband ever. Today I just want to let you know how thankful I am for you. I pray God blesses you with good health, happiness and all the desires of your heart. Lord, I lift up my husband to you today on his birthday. I pray you would pour out your blessing upon him. That we would experience your goodness of a whole new level. Let this coming year be a year of dreams fulfilled and new opportunities. I ask for your protection over him. I know there are may dangers in this world and I pray that you would keep him safe from all hard. I pray you would give him a hedge of protection and surround him with your angels.

I cover every second in every minute of every hour, in each day of your new year, in precious blood of Jesus. I surround you with walls of fire and angels. No evil shall penetrate or cut short your life. Everyday of this new year shall be full of testimony in Jesus name. I make promise that we will grow old together gracefully and watch the sunset with our hands held, eyes locked and lip sealed.

Together we are inseparable. Together we are a team. Together we are just as hot as can be. I LOVE YOU MY KING @olakunlechurchill. I feel sad that you had to travel today and you’re not here with me right now so I cannot give you a BIG HUG and kisses but we’ll surely be together. Soooooooooooo”.