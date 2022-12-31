My man broke up with me for acting bedroom scene – Actress, Mellisa Osagie

Mellisa Osagie, a Nollywood actress, has revealed that her boyfriend ended their relationship due to an intimate role she played in a film.

She revealed this during an interview with The Punch, adding that he saw her in a bedroom scene and broke up with her as a result.

Mellisa also stated that her experience does not prevent her from looking for a man who is willing to stay despite her profession’s demands.

She said; “My boyfriend left me because I acted in a bedroom scene. However, I am ready to stay with whoever is ready to stay; and I am ready to open the door for whoever wants to leave.

“My emotions have always been in check. Whoever is meant for one will stay in one’s life. As an actress, I believe it is better to be with someone who understands the business. It has nothing to do with trust or valuing my career more than my relationship.”

Speaking on the claims that actresses are usually promiscuous, Osagie recounted when she dated a man who did not have a car, but he was insecure.

She said they had a quarrel and he accused her of flirting with a male colleague because he had just bought a car in 2017.

The actress added; “The difference between an actress and the regular person on the street is the camera. I dated a guy in 2017, and we had issues. He did not have a car and was not rich; but I was still with him because I liked him. However, when we had a misunderstanding, he told me that I was all over one of my male colleagues because he just bought a car.

“I asked him if he was expecting me to be moody because a colleague bought a car. He then slapped me three times after I made that statement. I did not talk about it publicly because I believe some people will blame me (due to the fact that I am an actress).”