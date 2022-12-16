“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens up on depression (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

James Brown, a well-known lifestyle influencer, reveals the source of his depression while sharing a video of his damaged N25M car and newly purchased house.

This comes just days after the crossdresser admitted to being depressed for the second time this year, despite his success.

In an Instagram post, James Brown revealed that the house he secretly purchased was partially destroyed after his car, which was given to him by fans, was rammed into it.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “These are some of the reason I was depressed is because the Car my fans gift me worth of 25million naira & the house I acquired which I didn’t even post about almost destroyed within 48hrs.”

