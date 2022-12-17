“My one true love” – Singer Skales pens emotional note to mother after her burial (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, a Nigerian singer, has finally laid to rest his beloved mother.

Following his mother’s burial in October, the singer took to Instagram to write a note to her.

On Friday, December 16th, Skales, and his siblings buried their mother.

Sharing photos from the burial, He described his mother as his queen and one true love.

He expressed his love for her and promised to make her proud.

“LAID MY QUEEN AND ONE TRUE LOVE TO REST YESTERDAY… REST IN PEACE MAMA JOHN I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD ..I LOVE YOU WITH ALL OF MY HEART .”

See his post below:

Photos from the burial;

