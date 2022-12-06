“My sister-in-law threatened to send me away if I deliver a girl” – Lady shares story (Video)

A Nigerian woman has shared her shocking experience with her husband’s sister during her pregnancy.

According to the woman, her husband’s sister threatened to send her packing from her husband’s house if she delivers a baby girl.

However, she had a baby boy even though the clinical scan earlier said it was a girl.

She narrated:

“When I was pregnant my husband sis, said if I give birth to a baby girl, I will go back to my father’s house from the hospital😫.

“I turned into a prayer warrior, because scan said it’s a baby girl😢 Returning home was never my wish😭 God did it and it’s a boy🙌😭😭.

“Now my sister-in-law give birth to a third baby girl. Stop the discrimination children are a gift from God or child are the same📌❤️”.

This stirred mixed reactions from netizens as many criticized the sister-in-law while others blamed her for giving in like a simp.

Watch video below: