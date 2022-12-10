TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My wife said she was tired” – Julius Agwu confirms his crashed marriage, opens up on his health challenges

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Julius Agwu, a Nigerian comedian, has confirmed reports of his failed marriage to Ibiere Maclayton.

The couple had been married for over 15 years before their divorce, which many assumed was due to Julius’ health issues.

Julius confirmed the collapse of his marriage in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

He revealed that his wife had left him and expressed her dissatisfaction with the marriage.

“My wife said she isn’t marrying me again. She said she is tired of the marriage”.

Despite his crashed marriage, Julius is grateful to be alive. He said, “That’s why I thank God I am alive. That’s why I said Satan works in mysterious ways but God works in miraculous ways”.

Speaking more about his health, Julius admitted that the rumours about his health failure are true.

He disclosed that in 2016, he was admitted at a London teaching hospital, where he was in Coma for three months.

“There are no rumours about my health. It is true. I had a tumour surgery in 2015, a brain surgery. When I travelled to London to do a show, just two days before the show, I was rushed to the hospital.

I was in Coma for 3 months. I thank God I am alive”.

